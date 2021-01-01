Bamboo Cheese Board Set Cheese Plate 16 '' X 13 '' With Integrated Slide-Out Drawer And 4 Specialist Stainless Steel Knife & 4 Stainless Steel Fork Pe

Enjoy your fine cheese and wine with this Stylish Cheese Board.Simply designed to showcase your culinary creativity, This exclusive cheeseboard set includes 4 stainless steel cheese knife and 4 fork.All hand finished with stainless steel blades and a matching bamboo handle.It larger than most cheese plates, make it ideal for serving amounts of crackers, baguettes, meats, and cheeses!Whether you want an afternoon snack with some friends, or are hosting your wine and cheese tasting club, this cheese board is perfect for you.