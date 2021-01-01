Bamboo Charging Station Wood Charging Station for Multiple Devices with 5 Ports USB Charger Docking Station for iPhone iPadTablet and Android Cell.

ORGANIZED CHARGING STATION: One-stop charger, which includes 5 USB ports, cleaning up cables clutter in bedrooms, living room, kitchens, offices, etc. Solving the trouble of too few sockets in the room at the same time. INTELLIGENT CHARGING STATION: The latest built-in chip, which can be charging up to 5 devices simultaneously at their optimal and safest charging speed, benefit a charging output up to 2.4A for your smartphone and tablets. COMPATIBLE WITH MULTI-DEVICES: This charging station is designed for universal iOS (iPhone X/8/7/6, etc.) & Android cell phones, tablets, and any other USB devices. Internationally compatible AC 100-240V power supply. SUPERIOR QUALITY BAMBOO MATERIAL: The USB charging station is made of 100% natural high-quality bamboo material with unique & elegant appearance and durable construction design. REMOVABLE PANELS: The panels can be disassembled to ensure enough space between the slots to hold