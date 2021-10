Weber 6608 Bamboo BBQ Skewers - 25 Pieces. 6608. Skewers. Get the most out of your grill with Weber Original accessories that are a must-have for every backyard cookout. These bamboo skewers with a wide handle are flat, yet strong and work for even the smallest food. This set includes 25 disposable bamboo skewers and can be used with the Weber Original Kabob set or placed directly on the grill.