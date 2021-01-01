Better Homes & Gardens Bamboo 3 Tier Shoe Rack

Bring the durability of bamboo to your home organization with the Better Homes & Gardens Bamboo 3 Shelf Shoe Rack. This stylish and eye-catching storage aide is a great addition for nearly any home. Two bottom shelves make storing and arranging your favorite six pairs of short shoes and sandals easy, while three pairs of larger shoes and boots can be displayed easily for quick retrieval on the top shelf. The Better Homes & Gardens Bamboo 3 Shelf Shoe Rack has a rustic wood look that blends beautifully into any home decor.