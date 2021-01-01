From lapgear
LapGear BamBoard Pro Lap Desk with Wrist Rest, Mouse Pad, and Phone Holder - Natural Bamboo - Fits up to 17.3 Inch Laptops and Most Tablets - Style.
Fits up to 17.3' laptops and most tablets: 22' x 15' surface dimensions. Media slots: Fit most 12.9' tablets and 7.9' phones. Style: Made from natural bamboo (a renewable resource). Design: Work surface includes left and right side integrated 5' x 9' mouse pads and cushioned wrist rest. Improved air-flow: 18 ventilation holes allow for proper laptop ventilation, as recommended by laptop manufacturers.