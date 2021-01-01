From pageone lighting
PageOne Lighting Bambi LED Table Lamp - Color: White - Size: Small
The Bambi LED Table Lamp by PageOne Lighting has a simple, handsome design that brings a bright touch to spaces. Filtering an even layer of energy-efficient light onto surroundings, a fabric shade is paired with a diffuser, lending a soft touch to the aluminum post and circular base with a bold finish that supports them. With a minimalistic design, this table lamp operates via a touch dimmer, allowing you to control the level of light a room needs with ease. Color: White. Finish: Deep Taupe