Totally Bamboo Baltique Mykonos Collection 12-1/2' Wooden Mixing Spoon, Safe for Nonstick

A beautifully different mixing spoon thats ideal for both cooking and serving; safe for use on nonstick coatings A colorful addition to the kitchen thats sure to be a conversation piece when used in cooking or serving Masterfully crafted from layers of birch wood for a gorgeous mix of natural wood and cool blue color Mykonos Collection takes inspiration from the cooling blue water and lightly colored buildings of the Greek vacation destination Easy care: simply hand wash or wipe with a damp cloth; do not soak in water or wash in the dishwasher