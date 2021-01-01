From dvg
Baltic 5-foot Eucalyptus Wood Garden Bench
Advertisement
Warranty: 1 year against manufacturing defects Assembly: Some assembly required Item type: Outdoor bench Style: Traditional Packaging: 1 bench per box Finish: Natural Wood Wood: Eucalyptus Hardwood Care and cleaning: Apply oil once a year to maintain color Protective qualities: Mold, mildew, fungi, termites, rot and decay-resistant Product dimension: 57 L x 22 W x 35 H (inches) Product weight: 35 lbs Design features: Slatted back, slatted seat, with armrests. Sustainable claims: Renewable resource Sustainable certification: Forrest Stewardship Council (FSC)