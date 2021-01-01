Balthus Outdoor Wall Light by Modern Forms - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (WS-W28521-BK)

The Balthus LED Indoor/Outdoor Wall Sconce from Modern Forms is a traditional inspired piece with enough contemporary touches to truly shine in the 21st century. Crafted in aluminum, its mounting structure is reminiscent of lantern style pieces, through its protruding arm and hooded accent. Shaking up tradition is the piece's use of clean, uninterrupted shapes. LED lamping inside its cylindrical hammered and mouth-blown glass shade shimmers along the textured surface into a gentle ambient downlight that works well highlighting architectural along the outside and inside of one's home. Modern Forms was established in 2013 by WAC Lighting as a forward-thinking brand in both technology and design. Both lights and fans showcase the latest in eco-friendly LED hardware and app-controlled, whisper-quiet DC motors. By blending progressive aesthetics with expert craftsmanship and upscale materials, they are able to create a variety of distinctly minimalist structures which pay homage to Scandinavian and Mid-Century design. Color: Black. Finish: Black