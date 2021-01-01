Balnamore Reclining 91" Flared Arm Sofa

The motion sofa set is comfortable and stylish! The two-tone upholstery design features toffee and charcoal polished microfiber that’s both velvety-soft and easy to maintain, making it perfect for even the messiest snacks. The tight back and seat cushions are accented with channel tufting for elevated style. This set offers many convenient features, such as a storage console with lift top and cup holders built into the loveseat. Each piece also features an easy-access reclining function with the external pull-handle latches located just under the pillow top armrests.