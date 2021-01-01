Balmer Heirloom Monogrammed Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat

Features:Entryway doormat to scrub dirt, slush and mud off your shoes. Absorbs moisture and resists mold and mildew. Made of natural coconut fibers. Biodegradable.Technique: Hand wovenProduct Type: Door MatPrimary Material: CoirMaterial Details: Natural coconut fibersBorder: NoBorder Color: Border Material: Resistance Type: Mildew ResistantAll Weather: YesLocation: OutdoorText: Other TextPattern: Other/No PatternTheme: OtherHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayShape: RectangleSeasonal Theme: Not SeasonalColor: Beige/BlackConstruction Type: HandmadeNon-Slip Backing: YesLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaCollegiate/Professional: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Mat Thickness: 0.6Overall Width (Mat Size: Rectangle 1'6" x 2'6"): 18Overall Width (Mat Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'3"): 24Overall Length (Mat Size: Rectangle 1'6" x 2'6"): 30Overall Length (Mat Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'3"): 39Overall Product Weight: 5Overall Height: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Manufacturing defects Eg: wrong pattern, wrong size etc. Shedding is not a defect and not a cause for return. Printed matter will fade if exposed to weather elements. Best to place in a protected area to prolong print. Mat Size: Rectangle 1'6" x 2'6", Letter: G