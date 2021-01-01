From staples
Staples Ballpoint Pens, Medium Point, Blue Ink, Dozen (29253)
Fill pen cups at your desk or reception area with these Staples ballpoint stick pens. The medium points create broad strokes for easy visibility, while the smooth-flowing ink delivers a more fluid writing experience. Each pen features a slim barrel for a comfortable grip. These Staples ballpoint stick pens come with snug-fitting caps to prevent ink from drying out over time..One dozen pens per pack.1.0mm medium tip for everyday use.Blue ink is easy to read.Features a pocket clip for convenient carrying.Ballpoint pen for clear, consistent writing.Blue barrel.Sign forms or take notes with these Staples blue medium-point 1.0mm ballpoint stick pens.