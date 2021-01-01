Give your present a bold look for any birthday party with our Balloon Print Birthday Gift Bag. For more birthday party supplies, shop Michaels. com. Dress up a birthday present with our Balloon Party Birthday Gift Bag. Just pop your thoughtful gift inside this 13-inch birthday bag and it's ready to go. You can jot down who the present is to and from on the included gift tag attached to the handle. Get ready to party by shopping all of our festive birthday party supplies. Details: 1 Balloon Party Birthday Gift Bag Birthday Bag measures 13" x 10.5" x 5.5" Makes wrapping a birthday present quick and easy Great for any age birthday party Combine with Balloon Party Birthday party supplies | Balloon Party Birthday Gift Bag By Unique | Michaels®