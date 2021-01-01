Ballew 19" Placemat

Warm-up your dining area with a touch of down-home rustic style. Jute placemats instantly transform your table into a classic farmhouse scene or a snug autumn celebration. A simple stripe accent brings a splash of modern and creates the perfect setting to display your favorite everyday meals and new holiday recipes alike. This dynamic surface is just waiting to show off your hors d’oeuvres, snacks, brownies, or even a simple Tuesday night's dinner. Mix and match with your favorite trending to create a look you will love. Coordinate with more from the Jute collection to adorn your home with this timeless design. Crafted of 100% jute this tabletop collection is machine washable for easy care. Color: Navy