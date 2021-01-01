Arturo Alvarez Ballet Releve Pendant Light - Color: White

The Arturo Alvarez Ballet Releve Pendant appears as a soft pillow of light, when in fact it is made from a Painted Stainless Steel Mesh that is loosely gathered to create its organic shape. The imperfection of its form is the focus of the design, aiming to capture fluid and graceful moments in time with the help of this versatile material. The mesh texture allows light to glow through each tiny aperture in the shade, creating a comforting source of illumination. Shape: Abstract. Finish: White