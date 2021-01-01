From great big canvas
'Ballerina Animal I' Chariklia Zarris Painting Print
Advertisement
Features:Chariklia Zarris collectionFade resistant archival inksUV protective coatingEasy to hangHand-craftedHanging hardware includedHand-stretched around sturdy 1.5" Thick wooden stretcher barsInstallation Required: YesProduct Type: PrintTheme: Princess/Ballerina/Fashionista;Animals and InsectsColor: Blue/Orange/PinkRepositionable: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesSpefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 29" W x 1.5" D): 36Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 48" H x 38" W x 1.5" D): 48Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 23" H x 20" W x 1" D): 23Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 28" H x 24" W x 1" D): 28Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 32" H x 27" W x 1" D): 32Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 38" H x 32" W x 1" D): 38Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 44" H x 37" W x 1" D): 44Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 16Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 36" H x 29" W x 1.5" D): 29Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 48" H x 38" W x 1.5" D): 38Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 23" H x 20" W x 1" D): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 28" H x 24" W x 1" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 32" H x 27" W x 1" D): 27Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 38" H x 32" W x 1" D): 32Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 44" H x 37" W x 1" D): 37Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 16" W x 1.5" D): 3.25Overall Product Weight (Size: 30" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 4.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 36" H x 29" W x 1.5" D): 5.25Overall Product Weight (Size: 48" H x 38" W x 1.5" D): 6.75Assembly:Warranty: Format: Canvas, Size: 20" H x 16" W x 1.5" D