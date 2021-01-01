ballboU SK61 Pink 61 Key RGB LED Keyboard, Type-C USB Wired Optical Switch PBT DYE Sublimation Mechanical Keyboard for Gaming Office (Alternate.

?The SK61 Optical Switch Mechanical Keyboard Kit is ideal for anyone looking to build a 60-key keyboard that won\u2019t quit. The new Gateron optical switches in this kit are rated for an impressive 100 million keystrokes\u2014double the industry standard. They use infrared beams to detect each keystroke, a precise method that leads to an extremely fast response time of roughly 0.2 milliseconds\u2014great for gaming and other tasks where speed is essential. This kit also features RGB lighting with 16.8 million LED color combinations, rhythm and sound lighting control, and key programming and macro-creation for three definable layers. It\u2019s equipped with hot-swappable switches for fast and easy hardware customization, as well rubber anti-sliding feet for increased stability.60-key PCB is compatible with most general-purpose 60% enclosures RGB lighting: 256 x 256 x 256 LED driver chip supports 16.8 million colors 32-bit MCU Built-in 8M Flash Type-C USB connection F