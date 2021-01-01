From unique-bargains
Ball Chain Connector, 4.5mm Dia. Clamshell Style Crimp Clip Link for Window Roller Blind Curtain, Plastic Clear Pack of 10
Widely used as a pull chain for roller shade, vertical shade, honeycomb shade, ceiling light, and pendant light. Total Size: 18x7x7mm / 0.71'x0.28'x0.28' (Length*Width*Height); Fit for Ball Chain: 4.5x6mm / 0.18'x0.24'(Ball Diameter*Balls Distance) Made of plastic, it is comfortable to touch and lightweight. The clamshell design provides a good connection. Easy to use, direct put the ball chain into the connection and closed the clamshell, no need for tools. Please check your ball chain size before buying.