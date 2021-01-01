Bali Sturdy Metal U Shape Bookshelf Wall Mountable CD DVD Storage MultiPurpose Display Rack in White

Countless Purposes: The floating solid and sturdy bookshelf is perfect for multi-use, you can use it in your kitchen as a pantry organizer, or spice rack. The shelf will make the perfect condiment, toiletry organizer, or great for kids room to get toys, books, etc. off the floor. Functionality-wise: Organize your media stand to beautifully display your CDs, DVDs and Blu-ray. Showcase your exquisite taste in music, movies and books. You can create a reading corner that will impress all the bookworms out there. Accentuate Walls: Create a wall photo collage without the hassle of making any arrangements, never worry about misaligned frames, damaged walls and dangerous leaning ledges that will cause hazards for the household. Easy to Install: The durable floating shelf comes fully assembled, just decide on which wall space is available for decorating and mount it with the hardware included in the packaging. Space Saver: The U-s