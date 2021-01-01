Décor Direct Bali Modern Rectangular Floral Rug, 5' x 8' 5 x 8 Grey

The bali rug from decor direct features a textural Loop Construction and multi-colored Floral Pattern that will look vibrant in any space, and lends Sophistication in any decors. The soft polypropylene Construction make this rug a durable piece that will last for years to come. This modern rug features an excellent size of 5' x 8', to Perfectly fit any room in your home. This rectangular rug is a machine-woven of 100% polypropylene, that is durable to withstand the rigors of daily use. This rug features a Classic Floral design in a shades of neutral Ivory and Cocoa with cool grays and blues and pops of bright gold. This rug works well both indoor and outdoor use, with its 100% polypropylene Construction that best use in high traffic areas such as entryways, kitchen or in patio.