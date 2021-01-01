From sol 72 outdoor
Bali Horizontal Wall Mounted Mailbox
Advertisement
These days, it's all about email – but we still love snail mail! Collect postcards, catalogs, letters, and more, with this classic mailbox. A true traditional, it takes on a wall-mounted design with an envelope-inspired box and two hooks for holding a paper. Designed to live outdoors, it is crafted from weather-resistant aluminum that stands up to UV light and rain. Measures a standard 8.25'' H x 16'' W x 5.75'' D. Mailbox Color: Copper