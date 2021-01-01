Bali Hai Dining Table

At Tommy Bahama Home, we believe the cure for today's hectic pace lies in creating a lifestyle at home that evokes the essence of relaxed destination living. Our refined home furnishings feature unique natural materials, rich hand finishes, custom hardware and inviting upholstered seating in fresh island colors. Bali Hai infuses the beauty of British West Indies styling with eclectic Polynesian influences, showcasing elements like woven raffia, rattan, crushed bamboo, penn shell inlays and leather-wrapped bamboo. Crafted in Maple and Cherry, the Caribbean Sunset finish has a warm brown patina with a soft luster, highlighted by custom hardware in an aged brass finish. Your home is both a sanctuary and a canvas for creative self-expression. We are passionate about designing home furnishings that captivate and inspire, while creating a restful retreat. Bali Hai was created for thosbrate long weekends, quiet walks on the beach and vacations we wish would never end. Welcome home.Features:Glass top tables ensure the dining area feels more open and airy, yet the 84 x 48-inch glass top table provides space for many family and friends to enjoy the meal or festivities together. For proper stability, be sure to space the two bases at proper distances. The leather-wrapped rattan base with a woven inset top will add interest to the table setting.Table Shape: RectangularTop Material: GlassTop Wood Species: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Material Details: Base Material: Wicker/RattanBase Wood Species: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Material Details: Leather-wrapped rattanGloss Finish: NoNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingTop Color: ClearBase Color: BrassTables Included: YesChairs Included: NoBenches Included: NoTable Pad Included: NoExtendable / Collapsible Table: NoTable Mechanism: Fixed TableLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Table Base Type: Double pedestalCountry of Origin: United StatesStyle: CoastalSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCustom Product: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA PerigoldManufacturerGivenProductName: ARUBA DINING TABLE WITH 84 X 48 INCH GLASS TOPStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:FIRA Certified: ADA Compliant: CE Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: CALGreen Compliant: Fire Rated: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Length - End to End: 84Minimum Collapsed Length - End to End: Maximum Expanded/Extended Length - End to End: Overall Depth - Front to Back: 48Overall Fully Collapsed Depth - Front to Back: Maximum Expanded/Extended Depth - Front to Back: Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 30Adjustable Height: NoMaximum Height: Minimum Height: Leaf: NoLeaf Width - Side to Side: Leaf Length - End to End: Overall Product Weight: 397Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: LifetimeFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Limited lifetime warranty for frame, spring system. 5 Years warranty for cushions, 3 years for motion mechanisms, and 1 year for case goods, fabric, and leather. The product is warranted against defects in materials and workmanship for the life of the product to the original purchaser, as long as it is used under normal wear and in normal residential conditions.