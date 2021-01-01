From pillow perfect

Pillow Perfect Bali Floor Pillow, 24.5-Inch, Navy

$50.99
In stock
Description

Includes one (1) decorative floor pillow; suitable for indoor use Plush Fill - 100-percent polyester fiber filling Edges of decorative pillow are knife edge Easy Care - lightly spot clean or hand wash fabric with mild detergent and cool water; then let air dry Measures: 24.5-inch length X 24.5-inch width X 5-inch depth (measurements may vary up to 1-inch since item is handcrafted) Care Instruction: Spot Clean Only Fill Material: 100% Polyester Fiber

