Benartex Bali By The Sea Deco Vine Stone, Fabric by the Yard

Water blue sandy shores lakeside greenery golden sun - these balis convey all the rich colors of nature in this triple dyed Bali batik collection called Bali By The Sea! This lightweight fabric is easy to sew with has a soft hand and is very versatile! It is ideal for quilting but can also be used for crafts miscellaneous sewing projects or home decor items like pillow covers and bed skirts. Fabric Type: 100% Cotton 43'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 43'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 43'' x 108''. Washing Instructions: Machine Wash/Tumble Dry Low