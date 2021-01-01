Oriental Weavers Bali 5.25 X 7.5 Indoor/Outdoor Rug - 9448M. BAL9448M160230ST. Outdoor Rugs. Featuring bright colors and contemporary floral pattern, this rectangular 6x8 rug is a perfect decor addition to any outdoor space. The large, bold, multi-colored flowers and leaves adorn the rug with a creative and elegant touch. The machine-made rug is extremely durable and works as a soft surface for wooden deck floors. This bold textured loop pattern is a center of attraction for the guests, inviting flattering remarks. Made of highest grade polypropylene, this outdoor rug is stain, moisture and fade resistant. This floor covering does not hold water, and thus, a reliable choice for high traffic passages. This outdoor rug is also protected against excessive fading, which keeps the appearance vibrant and dynamic for longer duration. The light-weight of the rug makes them extremely easy to roll and move around. Please note, all sizes are approximate.