William's Home Furnishing Balfour Brown Cherry Transitional Style Nightstand

Attractive Night Stand with great detailing is a perfect addition to your bedroom. The nightstand is an essential piece for any bedroom, it's where you can keep your night time reading, it's a resting place for your glasses and the throne on which your merciless alarm clock can rule. It's also an important balance piece that can accentuate your bed's features and highlight your whole bedroom's design. This night table is a classic choice for the storage-conscious bedroom. Color: Brown Cherry.