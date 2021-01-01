From safavieh
Safavieh Baldwin Lahore 7 x 9 Cream Indoor Floral/Botanical Southwestern Area Rug | BDN196D-6
Advertisement
Timeless rug artistry is beautifully revived in the vivid hues and supple textures of Baldwin area rugs. An heirloom look of antiquity is refreshed for mod decor preferences with fashionable tones reviving the grand motifs and ornate borders of these striking floor coverings. Made using soft synthetic yarns for long lasting beauty and a comforting feel underfoot. Safavieh Baldwin Lahore 7 x 9 Cream Indoor Floral/Botanical Southwestern Area Rug | BDN196D-6