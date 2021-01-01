Balduin 43.3" Kitchen Island with Stainless Steel Top

Our kitchen island covers your need for storage and more. This multifunctional kitchen cabinet is a freestanding island that features four wheels for legs, each with a locking feature so it doesn't slip away while you are chopping fresh herbs and veggies. A towel bar, cabinet with concealed shelf, wine rack shelf, three drawers, and an open shelf provides plentiful space for cookware, non-perishables, and sundries. The frame is made with the finish, and topping this is a beautiful stainless steel countertop.