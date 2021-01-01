Preferred Bath Accessories, Inc. is known for its innovative products and service excellence. Meticulously designed with the user in mind, the 6000 Balance collection decorative grab bars are engineered for safety and durability. Installed in your shower, tub, or near the toilet, they can help prevent falls. The strong 304 stainless steel mounting brackets can be secured with multiple screws and allow 0.20\" horizontal adjustable for easy installation. Featuring fully-welded 100% stainless steel construction, decorative cover flanges and a beautiful polished finish, the ADA compliant grab bars provide sturdy support without sacrificing style. Preferred Bath Accessories Balance Satin Stainless Wall Mount (Ada Compliant) Grab Bar (300-lb Weight Capacity) Stainless Steel | 6042-SS