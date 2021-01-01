OttLite Balance 18 in. Black LED Desk Lamp

This popular classic counterbalance design just got even more beautiful with the addition of OttLite ClearSun LED technology that reduces eyestrain by up to 51%. Finished in black with antique brass accents, the Balance LED Desk Lamp is a perfect fit for any study, office, living room or bedside. And, you're in complete control with this fully customizable lamp adjust the light angle at arm and shade, change the color temperature (ClearSun natural daylight, bright white and warm white) and select from 3 brightness levels. Plus, the 5-Volt, 2.1 Amp USB port lets you fully and quickly charge your devices.