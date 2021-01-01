Fermob - Balad Garden Lamps - Set Of 3 - Anthracite

Illuminate every corner of your garden with this set of Balad lamps from Fermob. Available as a set of three in a choice of three colours, each features a carry handle for easy transportation. Complete with a choice of three light settings with a dimmer function, these lamps are perfect for enjoying al fresco dining in style. Key features: * Set of 3 * Material: aluminum, polyethylene * Dimensions: H12cm * Designed by Tristan Lohner * Black handle * Rechargeable, supplied with a 2 meter USB cable * Battery lasts between 10-13 hours * Dimmer function * 3 light settings: cool white, warm white, and flickering light * High protection treatment for outdoor use * Anti-UV powder coating * Balad upright stand available separately