Fermob - Balad Garden Lamp - Honey - 25cm
Take the glow al fresco with this Balad garden lamp from Fermob. The perfect way to shine a light on your garden gatherings, this portable light features a choice of two light temperatures and a dimmer function. With a stand available separately, you can instantly transform your outdoor space. Key features: * LED lamp * Material: aluminum, polyethylene * Dimensions: H25xØ19cm * Bulb required: LED (included) * Designed by Tristan Lohner * Vibrant yellow handle * Rechargeable, supplied with a 2 meter USB cable * Battery lasts approx. 7 hours * Dimmer function * 2 light temperatures, cool white & warm white * High protection treatment for outdoor use * Anti-UV powder coating * Balad upright stand available separately