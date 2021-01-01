Baking Sheets Pan Set Of 2 For Toaster Oven Tray Kitchen Steamer Nonstick Stainless Steel Non Toxic & Healthy, Mirror Finish & Rust Free Rimmed Baking

Product descriptionMaterial: Stainless SteelSize: 13.9 x 10.4 x 0.8 inches/35.5*26.5*2cmColor: SilverFeatures:1. Heavy gauge carbon steel promotes even heat distribution.2. Made of high quality pure 430 stainless steel without chemical coating or any other materials, Rust resistant and durable for many years.3. Full sides all around help this toaster oven tray keep food contained and prevent food juice flowing everywhere, Keep your oven neat, Easy clean up even in hand-wash.4. Our pan is engineered to give you consistent results by distributing heat evenly through the pan’s surface so your goods bake evenly.Package include: Baking Sheets Pan*2pcsTIP for Stainless Steel:1.You can use a light spray or grease the pan with a little oil or butter to avoid food stick.2.Please do not use sharp objects to scratch the surface.Notice:1. Please use soft cleaning rag to clean the sheets for the beauty of its surface.2. Please clean and dry the baking pan after using for its durability.3. Make more delicious,have a good time with family.