Baking Sheet With Rack Set, Our Stainless Steel 10 Inch Cookie Sheet Baking Pans With Cooling Rack, Cookie Pan With Rack Non Toxic & Healthy, Easy Cle

Product descriptionSize:10 inchour 10 inch Stainless Steel Baking Sets Provide You with a Healthier Cooking Experience! our baking sheet will spend every wonderful cooking time with you for making the delicious foodWe aims at customers’ health and is working harder to offer healthy and quality assistants for your daily cookingFarewell to the age of aluminum pan, You will no worry about the leaching of chemicalsABOUT our BAKING SHEETS✅ [HEALTHY MATERIAL] made of high quality pure 18/0 stainless steel, Smooth mirror finish, No worries about the negative effect of aluminum or the toxic substances leeching to the food.✅ [DENSE WIRES &RAISED FEET]Dense Wires to prevent food sliding through, 4 raised feet helps the air circulate all around the food while baking.✅[DURABLE] Great replacement for the aluminum pans. The baking sheet with thick gauge and sturdy construction, which feel sturdy in hands. Not easily warp in the oven and durable for many years.✅ [MULTIPLE USE] Can also use for make brownies, corn bread, cinnamon rolls, yeast rolls, sticky buns,etc.✅ [EASY CLEAN] Full sides prevent food juice from flowing to keep your oven neat, dishwasher safePACKAGE INCLUDE:10 inchBaking Sheetcooling rackSPECIFICATIONDimension: 10inchMaterial: 18/0 Stainless steelColor: SliverNotice:1. Please use soft cleaning rag to clean the sheets for the beauty of its surface.2. Please clean and dry the baking sheet after using for its durability.