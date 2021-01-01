Baking Sheet With Rack Set (3 Sheets+3 Racks), 3 Size Cookie Sheets For Baking Use, Stainless Steel Baking Pans With Cooling Racks, Non-Toxic, Easy Cl

Our Baking Sheets are made of 430 stainless steel, it is healthy for your daily baking use, three popular sizes set is designed to fit your regular oven and toaster oven. These 6 piece baking sheets and racks is a perfect set for multi capacity baking need at home, restaurant, canteen. Also, you will meet your cooking needs on this set, best for baking, roasting, grilling, cooling, and drying.