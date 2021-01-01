From old hong trading
Baking Sheet With Cooling Rack Set , Set Of 4 [2 Sheets+2 Racks],Size 18X13x1 Inch,Our Stainless Steel Cookie Sheet For Baking Use, Baking Pan Non Tox
Product descriptionSize:18x13x1 InchððWELCOME TO our,YOUR INTIMATE KITCHEN BUTLER.ðThe stainless steel baking kit is made of high-quality 18/0 stainless steel, without chemical coating, and will not release any toxins when cooking at high temperatures.ðTwo different types of cooling racks, with excellent thermal conductivity, easy to release food, you can change at will.ððSPECIFICATION:ð[Perfect 4-piece Set] Baking tray x2, square row cooling rack x1, dense mesh cooling rack x1.ð[Size] Baking tray 18 x 13 x 1 inch,Cooling rack 18x12x0.67 inchð[Material] 18/0 stainless steelð[Color] SilverððWHY CHOOSE our BAKING KIT?ð[Healthy Material] The product is made of 18/0 stainless steel, no chemical coating or toxic materials, feel free to use.ð[Sturdy and Durable] The bakeware has a thick structure, is rust-proof and high-temperature resistant, is not easily deformed and is durable.ð[Excellent Cooling Rack] Provides two types of grid racks, which are easy to meet for baking, grilling chicken wings, cooling bread, cakes, and draining fruits and vegetables.ð[Easy Cleaning] Adopts mirror surface treatment, smooth surface makes food easy to release, to keep the oven tidy and easy to clean.ð»ð»TIPS:1. Please use a soft cloth to clean the sheets to make the surface beautiful.2. Please clean and dry the bakeware after use to ensure its durability.ððAFTER-SALES SERVICE:100% satisfaction-90 days return and money-back guarantee, if you have any questions about our products, please feel free to contact us.