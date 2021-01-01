Baking Sheet Rectangular Cake Pan, Stainless Steel Lasagna Pan For Lasagna Brownie Fish Meats, 9.7-Inch By 12.3-Inch, Heavy Duty & Easy Clean, Rectang

Product descriptionSize:12.3inch - 1 Pieceour 12.3 Inch Rectangular Lasagna PanMade of 100% pure stainless steel , free from harmful substances and aluminium coating, healthy and safe for your daily cooking use.Baking pan with brushed finish is attractive as well as elegant, matching every style of your kitchen.Unique craft- Brush finish, Rolled edges, Deep rim, Round cornerPerfect set for Cooking, Reheating, Roasting and Baking, etc.A good gift to your families and friends, student and anyone.WHAT INCLUDEDBaking Sheet X 1Color: Natural Metal SilverTop of the pan: 12.3 x 9.7 x 2 inchesBottom of the pan: 11.6 x 8.8 x 2 inchesWHY MORE PEOPLE CHOSE STAINLESS STEEL BAKING PAN1. Stainless Steel density is higher than other steel, so it has a most stable interior structure and a smoothly surface.2. Stainless Steel has a excellent hardness which made it sturdy and durable, not easy to deform or crack or abrade.3. Stainless steel is non-toxic, non-odor, non-exudation, safely to your family's healthy.USING INSTRUCTION1. Please use soft dishcloth to clean the sheet for the beauty of its smooth surface.2. Please clean and dry the sheet after using, Stored in dry place for its durability.TIP for STICKLESSYou can use a light spray or grease the pan with a little oil or butter to avoid food sticking.