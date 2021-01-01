Baking Sheet And Rack Set, Our Stainless Steel Cookie Sheet Baking Pan Tray With Cooling Rack, Non Toxic & Healthy, Rust Free & Dishwasher Safe

Product descriptionSize:16 inchour Stainless Steel Baking Pan Cookie Sheet with Rack Set, which is made of high quality stainless steel without any toxic materials or chemical coating, brings you a healthier cooking experience. The smooth mirror surface of the cookie sheet can easily release food and less stick to food. Both parts are easy clean and dishwasher safe to save your labor after using. Not only baking and roasting, but used as serving tray, cookie tray, cookie cooling rack and etc. A great replacement to aluminum pans!SPECIFICATIONDimension: Tray: 16 x 12 x 1 inch, Rack: 15.3 x 11.25 x 0.6 inchMaterial: Tray 430 stainless steel, Rack 304 stainless steelColor: Both Part Natural Metal SilverCraft: Mirror finish, Roll edges, Deep rim, Parallel LineFeatures: Non toxic, Easy Clean, Heavy duty, Dishwasher safeWHY YOU CHOSE STAINLESS STEEL BAKING PAN1. Stainless steel baking pan is non Polytetrafluoroethylene coating and non toxic than aluminum2. Stainless steel baking pan is dishwasher safe but aluminum not, Easily clean up even hand washing3. Stainless steel baking pan has natural shining and smooth surface, less sticking to food4. Stainless steel baking pan cooks food more evenly, Deep full sides to hold more foodUSING INSTRUCTION1. Please use soft dishcloth to clean the sheet for the beauty of its surface.2. Please clean and dry the sheet after using for its durability.TIP for STICKLESSYou can use a light spray or grease the pan with a little oil or butter to avoid food sticking.