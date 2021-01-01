Baking Pan Rectangular, Oven Dish Baking Tray, Heavy Duty Ceramic Pans For Cake, Lasagna, Banquet And Daily Use, 4 Quart High Capacity

Product descriptionVersatile Ceramic Tray - Ideal Utensil to Bake, Serve and ReheatScratch-resistant glazes feature pure white colors inspired by nature, basic style is perfect for daily use and entertaining occasionsImpressing your guests with this stylish baking dishes using them with delicious foodsImpeccable quality and workmanship make it attractive at your dinner tableProduct Details:Capacity: 4 Quart, Large capacityWeight: 4.5 lbs/pcMeasurement: 16.5 x 9.85 x 2.5 inch from handle to handleBaking pan 13.37 x 9.85 x 2.5 inchPackage:1 * Ceramic baking dishCharacteristics:Baking pans will become your Go-to gift for food lovers and chefs. Also, it's a great idea for Housewarming, Birthday, Holiday, Christmas, or Valentine's day.Meet Your Daily Needs. Rectangular baking dish serve for pizza, bread, brownies, cookies, pasta, lasagna, chicken, roast, beef, fruit and veggies, cakes, BBQ and quiche, meet your different needs.Cover leftovers with foil and store them in the fridge. When it’s time for reheating, just pop it in the oven. It performs equally well as serveware for every dining occasion, from breakfast to lunch or brunch, for holiday meals, party buffets, even outdoor entertaining.Generous dimensions permit substantial portions ensure your food is baked evenly and superior heat retention.Incredibly durable as long as sudden changes in temperature are avoided.Tips:1. Use toothpaste to polish scratches on ceramic surface if any2. Please don't put the hot baking dish into the cold water immediately to avoid any accidental3. Use the soft dish towel to wipe this baking pans, no steel ball4. No direct fire and induction cooker