Baking Cups | Fantastic | Linear Gold | 72 Pcs.

PACKAGE INCLUSION: 72 linear gold fantastic baking cups DECORATIVE DESIGN: These fantastic baking cups have a touch of festivity that will entice your visitors to try the baked goods you are serving BEST FOR ANY OCCASION: This is suited for any affairs, celebrations, birthdays, or usual home usage. GOOD QUALITY: This is made with high quality non-toxic paper material that is perfect for your baking needs. EASY CLEANUP: This is designed with a sense of class but can be easily disposed for quick party cleanup., Manufacturer: Fantastic