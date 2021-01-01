Baking Cookbook For Kids Ages 6-12_ 55 Easy Baking Recipes For Kids To Start With!: Healthy Baking Cookbook For Kids Chana Knyzewski Author

The making is just as fun as the eating! Getting the kids into the kitchen is truly a win-win for everybody involved; it's educational and can help the kids learn while the adults teach, it results in some yummy food, and it's some truly well some quality time. Can't beat that! From fabulous muffins to yummy cookies, cakes, and pies, The Baking Cookbook for Kids has a world of treats for kids to bake! . This kids baking cookbook includes:Kids baking tutorials―Kids learn all about equipment, safety, and skills they need to be successful in the kitchen. Easy as a pie of cake―Recipes use 5-10 ingredients max, no fancy equipment, and are labeled in degree of easiness. Fun foods―Making eating just as fun as baking with sweet and savory recipes like Rainbow Sprinkle Whoopie Pies, Apple-Cider Doughnut Cake, Soft Pretzels and more.The age range for the book is 6-12 Years.This is a perfect cookbook for any child, whether they are interested in food or notGive kids 6-12 the guidance they need to work independently in the kitchen with this exciting cookbook.