Bakhyt Swing Backyard Rocking Chair

The glider rocking chair is a dreamy chair that will make your leisure time more relaxing and comfortable. The curved backrest and armrest offer you maximum comfort when seating. Made of high-quality sturdy steel material, the chair has a solid frame and has a maximum load capacity of 400 lbs to accommodate two adults easily. When it is fully assembled, its dimension is 48.5" L x 28"W x 34"H. With this appropriate size, this swinging loveseat is suitable for outdoor living space, such as patio, garden, backyard, and lawn. Sit down comfortably and feel the slight movement of this exquisite chair. Close your eyes to enjoy the gentle gliding motion and let all your stress simply go away. This glider chair will be the perfect gift for your loved ones or just for yourself. If you are looking for it, don't hesitate to buy it! Made of solid steel that is rust-proof and waterproof for longer use. Breathable and durable fabric for a comfortable seating experience. Smooth and gentle gliding system to make you relax. Can be placed on the ground steadily with a stable base. Enough space for two adults to sit without congestionCurved back and armrests provide extra support for your spine and armSturdy and stable frame supports up to 400 lbs Color: Brown