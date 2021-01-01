Bakeware Set, Our Ceramic Baking Dish, 2 PCS Lasagna Pan Rectangular Baking Pans For Kitchen, Cooking, Cake Dinner, Red

The bakeware set features unique reactive glaze color for enjoyable baking time. Remarkable display can be a charming decoration even an artwork in your dining table and kitchen.Good Size For Daily UseThe bakeware set includes 2 pieces bakewares of differenceinner diameter: Large: 10.8"L x 7.2"W x 2.1"H (27.5x18.2x5cm) - Small: 8"L x 5.7"W x 1.9"H (20.3x14.5x4.8cm), suitable for lasagna, spaghetti, chicken, meat, beef, roasting, vegetables, storing and reheating leftovers and etc.Safe and Food Grade PatternThe baking dishes are made of high quality glaze, and our decals are lead-free and chromium-free, it's safe to use, and the pattern are vivid and beautiful for enjoyable baking time.Safe to Use in High TemperatureThe bakeware is made of durable ceramic material, that is safe to 500°F when you are baking long lasting. Smooth ceramic makes it non-stick, keep your kitchen tidy. It can be used in the oven, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. NOTE: It is forbidden to cook directly with fire or induction.