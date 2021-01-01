Wilton Bake It Better Non-Stick Mini Muffin Pan, 48-Cup

Baking lots of mini cupcakes for birthday parties is a whole lot easier with this mega-sized 48-cup mini muffin pan. Can be used for cookie cups or bite-size muffins too. It saves time and maximizes your oven space, while the durable non-stick coating allows foods to slide right out, making cleanup easy. The handles are embossed with the pan's dimensions for quick reference and their larger size gives you a better grip when going in and out of the oven. Safe for use with most metal tools.