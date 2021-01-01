Kingston Brass BAK111148 Victorian 3 Piece Bathroom Package with 24" Towel Bar Towel Ring and Toilet Paper Holder Oil Rubbed Bronze Bathroom

Kingston Brass BAK111148 Victorian 3 Piece Bathroom Package with 24" Towel Bar, Towel Ring, and Toilet Paper Holder This all inclusive set of bathroom accessories features intricate detailing for a luxurious and astonishing style. Any bathroom will be given an added boost of opulence from these coordinated pieces. Towel bar, towel ring, and a toilet paper holder are included for all of your hanging storage needs. Available in multiple, durable finishes.Kingston Brass BAK111148 Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 1 year limited warrantyConstructed of brassCoordinates with products from the Victorian lineAll hardware required for installation is includedKingston Brass BAK111148 Specifications:Towel Bar Width: 24" (distance between installation centers)Towel Ring Width: 6-1/8" (left to right)Toilet Paper Holder Width: 6-3/4" (distance between installation centers) Oil Rubbed Bronze