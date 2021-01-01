Advertisement
This elegant indoor/outdoor all-weather area rug offers everything you need to complete the ultimate outdoor room. Repeating stripes, diamonds, trellis and arabesque shapes meet nautical icons like ropes, anchors and waves, adding a luxe layer to all interior and exterior living spaces, including patios, porches and pool decks. Durable power-loomed construction ensures each decorative floorcovering transitions beautifully from season to season while the vibrant color palette and enduring polypropylene fibers offer endless design possibilities indoors and out. Momeni Baja 4 x 5 Taupe Indoor or Outdoor Trellis Area Rug in Gray | BAJA0BAJ-2TAU3B57