From ebern designs
Bainum Beige/Black/Gray Rug
Advertisement
Features:Material: 100% olefin face with jute backStyles: Contemporary RugsOrigin: Saudi ArabiaConstruction: Machine madeMaterial: OlefinMaterial Details: OlefinConstruction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape: Primary Color: Beige/Black/GrayPattern: AbstractFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingStyle: Modern & ContemporaryRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyGender: Gender NeutralReversible: NoStain Resistant: YesCountry of Origin: TurkeyRug Pad Recommended: YesProduct Care -: Vacuum. Use regular mild detergent & water, do not over saturate.Licensed Product: NoProduct Care: Spot clean with water;Spot clean with mild detergentColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: NoIndoor Air Quality Certifications: YesCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: NoGREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.39Overall Product Weight: 44Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 1'10" x 3'): 22Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 1'11" x 7'2"): 23Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 1'10" x 3'): 36Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 1'11" x 7'2"): 86Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty: Rug Size: Rectangle 1'10" x 3'