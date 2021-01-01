From alcott hill
Bainsbury 3 - Light 15.5" Simple Bowl Semi Flush Mount
Advertisement
Features:Alabaster glassAccommodates (3) 60W G16.5White glass shadeProduct Type: Semi flush mountNumber of Lights: 3Fixture Design: SimpleFixture Shape: BowlLight Direction: DownFinish: BrownStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Color: WhiteShade Material: GlassFabric Type: Primary Material: MetalWood Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoBulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraVoltage: 120Country of Origin: ChinaGlass Type: Smart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: IP Rating: Spefications:Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Product Weight: 5.5Body Height - Top to Bottom: 10.5Body Width - Side to Side: 15.5Body Depth - Front to Back: 15.5Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Downrod Included: YesDownrod Size(s): Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Finish: Bolivian