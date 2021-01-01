Advertisement
Shell pink tones and an organic inspired pattern make this indoor/outdoor area rug perfect for outfitting a veranda, porch or patio. The oversized thatch print is an island style essential, with alternating stripes that suggest the woven textures of exotic seagrass mats. Sustainably crafted from recycled plastic fibers, the handwoven floorcovering boasts resilient weatherproof construction and UV resistance that stuns in the most sun-drenched spaces. The beachy chic rug is an exclusive design for the Madcap Cottage by Momeni collection, combining modern charm with classic underpinnings. Bring the adventure home. Momeni Baileys beach 2 x 3 Pink Outdoor Geometric Coastal Area Rug | BAILEBAI-2PNK2030