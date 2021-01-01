Bai LED Linear Suspension by Parachilna - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (118030640977)

The Bai LED Linear Suspension Light from Parachilna is a sleek and minimalist demonstration of modern lighting techniques. Designed by Neri & Hu, a Shanghai-based studio in 2014, this piece was inspired by traditional Chinese lanterns. A slim cable and matching wire each lead to a thin, U-shaped metal body that mounts a set of crisp and clear glass orb shades that each contain a Chinese lantern. An integrated and energy-efficient LED rests within each lantern, spreading a bright and welcoming layer of light. Rapidly earning a favorable reputation in the world of lighting and interior design, Parachilna focuses on delivering products that epitomize the artistry of glass-blowing and metalwork yet still comply with industry safety and sustainability standards. From its beautiful open-work metal floor lamps available in various metallic finishes to its ultramodern tiered chandeliers with gleaming gilded finishes, Parachilna fixtures hold to its vision of delivering lighting that embodies true craftsmanship. Shape: Linear. Color: Grey. Finish: Bronze